Charles Scrattish

Charles C. Scrattish, 89, passed away October 13, 2020. Charlie was born December 22, 1930 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Antony and Theresa Scrattish. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and later became a Master Mechanic at Lockheed Martin, retiring in 1989, with 41 years of service. Charlie and his family were residents of Coventry Township and enjoyed spending time at Tappan Lake Park, boating, fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was also known for being an avid gardener, but Charlie's main passion was for his family and hard work. He was a family man and family came first. Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter, Lenora Cooley; and his 9 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; children, Cynthia Begert and Charles (Ann Marie) Scrattish; grandchildren, Alex Scrattish, Christina Scrattish, James (Wendy) Begert and Jeffrey (Sonja) Begert; great grandchildren, Cameron, MacKenzie, Madelyn, Logan and Corbin; sister-in-law, Dixie Crow; brother-in-law, James Pulley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Graveside Service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Rd., Akron, OH 44320, Section Y, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Gary Meeks officiating. Military honors presented by Firestone Post 3383. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude's Hospital. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and social distancing practiced. Your cooperation is appreciated. Condolences and memories may be shared with Charlie's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024