Chuck passed peacefully at home on June 28, 2020, surrounded by family. While our culture seems to give its highest praise to movie stars and athletes, it's worth noting the quiet yet but profound impact of a life such as Chuck's. Faith was central in Chuck's life. He strove to learn more, asked questions, and believed. He lived his faith. Chuck's family was his foremost reason to be. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 58 years, Elaine, and together they raised three children Charles III, Chris, and Julie - with a foundation of values, security, and happy adventures. He warmly embraced his son-in-law, Dan, into the family, and adored his granddaughter, Alexa. No one could know Chuck and not be impressed by his work ethic. A journalist for 33 years, he also wrote a source book for grandparents, which included accounts written by celebrities about their own grandparents. Chuck's interests included writing, fishing, photography, studying the Civil War, playing the piano, and enjoying time at the cabin in the Alleghenies with family. He and Elaine visited five continents and 40 countries, in addition to all fifty states. It wasn't in Chuck's nature to complain, envy or boast. Perhaps most notably, he was selfless. He was fond of quoting, "There but for the Grace of God, Go I," and he sought ways to make life easier for someone else. Having lived in the Akron-Canton area nearly all his life, he and Elaine volunteered for community organizations, including Quail Hollow State Park, Hartville Thrift Shoppe and Friends of the Library. Chuck gave more than 100% in all things. His resilience and perseverance were especially evident during the last several years. Despite the effects of Parkinson's Disease and three back surgeries, the last one resulting in paraplegia, he not only learned to walk again, but became an avid bike rider with the use of a tandem recumbent bike. He logged more than 3,000 miles over the last two years, even having biked less than two weeks ago. While we may wonder what makes a fulfilled life, Chuck knew the secret. He lived his 80 years to the fullest, with a sense of humor, humility, and sincerity, his legacy defined by his giving and selfless nature. Without fuss or drama, and without expectation of reward or accolades, Chuck left his mark. Now cracks a Noble Heart Good night Sweet Prince And flights of Angels Sing thee To Thy Rest.(Last Act of Hamlet) In Gratitude, The Slaybaugh Family - Elaine, Charles III, and Chris, as well as Julie, Dan and Alexa Heckmann and long time caregivers Todd Elsass and Michelle Swinehart. Memorials may be given to St. Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1460 State Street NE, North Canton, OH 44721, or Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, California 94026. Immediate family will gather for a private service and committal at St. Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 8 at noon. The service will be live-streamed via Zoom for all others. Calling hours will take place at St. Jacob's the same evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Photographs will be displayed in Garnes Hall, and the Slaybaugh family will be gathered outside the church to also accommodate those who wish to stay in their cars. To ensure one another's safety and allow for safe distancing, we ask that those planning to visit the displays in Garnes Hall contact the church office in advance to reserve a visitation time. Masks will be made available for those who don't have one. Please contact the office of St. Jacob's at 330-877-2676 or office@stjacobsecla.org to request a link for the live-stream service and to reserve visitation time. Arnold, 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com