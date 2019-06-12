Charles Souder Geiger, Jr.



Charles Souder Geiger, Jr. died suddenly on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born to Charles Geiger, Sr. and Esther Geiger on June 27, 1940. He was the founder and president of Artemis Polymer Processing, Inc.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia McKee Geiger; his children, Kim, James, and Thomas and wife, Julieta; grandchildren, Kristina and George; and brother, Thomas E. Geiger (Patricia). He traveled and did business worldwide and made friends wherever he went. Always the innovator, Charles kept thousands of pounds of scrap plastic out of Ohio landfills. Recently, he installed 222 solar panels at Artemis to power the business by the sun. Charles served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a lifetime Akron-area resident. His wife, his children, his business, and his employees were always at the center of his life. His loss leaves a hole in our hearts.



The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on SUNDAY, June 16th at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5 p.m. SUNDAY, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary