Charles "Bill" Steward, Sr. passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 following a recent illness. Bill was a United States Army Veteran who enjoyed classic car restoration, travel, and spending time with family and friends. Bill is survived by his son, Charles (Robyn) Steward Jr; three grandchildren and a sister, Joan (Mark) Misiaszek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Serena Steward. In keeping with the families wishes, cremation has taken place and a service Celebrating Bill's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.