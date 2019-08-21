Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Charles T. Williams Obituary
Charles "Chick" T. Williams Charles T. Williams, "Chick" 74, of Munroe Falls, passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio, grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, and later resided in Munroe Falls. Chick proudly served his country in the Army and also the Police Reserves in Munroe Falls. He worked at Massey-Ferguson for ten years and went on to retire from Ametek. Chick was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was a little league baseball coach for both of his sons, he enjoyed riding his Harley, and had a passion for antique and classic cars, especially his 1953 Chevy Belair. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Williams; sister, Dixie Esker; brothers, Curtis Williams and John "Jack" Williams; and brother-in-law, Orvie Fields of Oklahoma. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Gale Williams; children, Lisa (Troy) Ware, Tami Hillman of Florida, Tony Williams and Vic (Tracie) Williams; brothers, Gary (Iris) Britten of Pennsylvania and Nelson Williams; sister, Cheryl Papendry; sisters-in-law, Jean Fields of Oklahoma and Cheryl Williams; brother-in-law, Carl "Sonny" Esker; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2141 5th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, with Pastor Paul Frerichs officiating and military honors presented. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chick's name to , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Pastor Paul Frerichs for all the visits with Chick during his illness, and also Max Sprague of Ohio Car Show & Cruise In, who helped to facilitate what started as Chick's last wish to ride in a 1953 Belair and became a beautiful tribute ride and classic car show in his honor on August 18, 2019. To view the tribute video or leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
