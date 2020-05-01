Charles Thomas Shank died April 27, 2020 at the age of 63. Cuyahoga Falls High graduate of 1974 and University of Akron graduate of 1996. He didn't die of the corona virus, he died because of the pandemic. His fast progressing illness was left untreated and undiagnosed as the Health Care System did not treat the illness with urgency. He is survived by his wife, Marian, of 31 years and son, Roland. Sisters Carole (Jim) Robinson, Cynthia (Ken) Bach, Leslie (Bill) Detweiler and Jennifer (Rick) Matter and many nieces and nephews. He was a great man with many talents. His love, care and wisdom will be greatly missed. There will be a private gathering with friends and family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store