Charles "Rick" Thompson, 59, of Rittman, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Rick was born April 10, 1961 in Lodi to Wayne "Eugene" and Barbara Thompson Thompson. He married Peggy Roberts on April 29, 1989. Rick was a stationary engineer at Morton Salt. He was a member of the Ambassador Baptist Church. He loved working on cars and landscaping. He enjoyed playing volleyball and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Rick will be deeply missed by his wife of 31 years; sons, Nick, Max, and Luke Thompson of Rittman; father, Eugene Thompson of Rittman; brothers, Mark Thompson, Jeff Thompson, and Scott (Dee) Thompson; nephews, Derek, Josh and Ben Thompson, and Kyle and Zac Morgan; nieces, Kylie and Carlie Thompson, Hannah Davenport and Allison Martin. Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara. Friends may call Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ambassador Baptist Church at 620 Trease Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mike Decker officiating. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ambassador Baptist Church.