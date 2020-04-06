Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles W. Billow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. and Retta H. Billow


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. and Retta H. Billow Obituary
Charles W. Billow, 92, died March 27, 2020 and Retta Haskins Billow, 90, died April 1, 2020. Their together is forever.

Preceded in death by daughter, Gail Billow Long and grandson, Mark A. Grebelsky; they are survived by children, Charles M. "Chip" (Patricia) Billow, Ann Billow (Mark) Grebelsky, and Laura Billow (Ernest "Chip") Preston; son-in-law, Robert Long; grandchildren, John (Kimberly) and Katherine Long, Christopher, Nathanael and Anastasia Billow, Hannah Grebelsky, Haley, Annie, and Tether Preston; four great-grandchildren; Chuck's sister, Barbara B. Ault; and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside service will be held at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park with a public Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the C.W. & R.H. Billow Fund c/o St. Paul's Episcopal Church Foundation, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, or the Summa Foundation. For updated obituary and service information please see www.billowfuneralhomes.com. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com .>br/>
330-867-4141
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -