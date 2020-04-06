|
Charles W. Billow, 92, died March 27, 2020 and Retta Haskins Billow, 90, died April 1, 2020. Their together is forever.
Preceded in death by daughter, Gail Billow Long and grandson, Mark A. Grebelsky; they are survived by children, Charles M. "Chip" (Patricia) Billow, Ann Billow (Mark) Grebelsky, and Laura Billow (Ernest "Chip") Preston; son-in-law, Robert Long; grandchildren, John (Kimberly) and Katherine Long, Christopher, Nathanael and Anastasia Billow, Hannah Grebelsky, Haley, Annie, and Tether Preston; four great-grandchildren; Chuck's sister, Barbara B. Ault; and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park with a public Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the C.W. & R.H. Billow Fund c/o St. Paul's Episcopal Church Foundation, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, or the Summa Foundation. For updated obituary and service information please see www.billowfuneralhomes.com. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com .>br/>
330-867-4141
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 6, 2020