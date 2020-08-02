1/1
Charles W. Hawsman
1937 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN BRIMFIELD -- Our Dad, Charles Hawsman, left this world on July 28, 2020, to join his loving wife flying with the angels in heaven. Born August 23, 1937, to Charles and Alice Hawsman in Akron, Ohio. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1958 and the Marine Corps Reserve until 1962. Charles married his loving wife, Barbara, on April 16, 1966. They celebrated 50 years of marriage just prior to Barbara's passing on April 19, 2016. Charles dedicated his life to providing for his family. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 2004 with over 35 years' service. Charles was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Alice, wife, Barbara, and brother-in-law, Richard. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Charlene (Mark), Carolyn (Joe), sister, Linda, grandchildren Matt (Ashley), Patrick (Jackee), Ashley (Davey), two nephews, one niece and 12 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Michelle Holmer for her dedicated care and special attention in the last few weeks, Kaitlyn and Tina, our angels here on earth, and to Nurse Gloria, Nurse Jody, Aide Megan of Summa Home Hospice for your excellent care of our Daddy. A private family service was held at Redmon Funeral Home with interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - stjude.org Our dad couldn't stand the thought of a sick child. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
