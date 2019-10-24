Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Charles Hetzel
Charles W. Hetzel Jr.


1944 - 2019
Charles W. Hetzel Jr. Obituary
Charles W. Hetzel, Jr., 75, of Macedonia, passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to parents, Charles and Margaret Hetzel on August 14, 1944 in Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Papineau (nee Manley), and father Charles; step-father Stanley Papineau; and son Bruce Hetzel. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Cathy, of 37 years; son, Eric Hetzel (Marilyn); step-son, Shawn Stuart (Caryl); granddaughters, Vanessa Stuart and Brianne Hetzel; sisters, Linda Adcock (David), Betty Brazel and Jeannie Jenkins (Paul); brothers, Robert Papineau (Betty) and Tom Papineau; brother-in-law, Paul Adams; best friends, JoAnn Harrison, Jackie and Bobby Armsey; 5 pawed babies Lucky, Einstein, Lilly, McCree and BJ; and numerous nieces and nephews. Chuck was a retired U.S. Army Veteran of 21 years. He went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 20 years. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
