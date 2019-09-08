|
Charles W. King Charles King, 85, of Akron, passed away September 2, 2019. He was born November 11, 1933 in Akron to the late Jesse and Virgie King. Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Martha; sons Jack (Carol), Charles (Diana) and Gregory (Kelly) King; grandchildren Melanie (Joe), Matthew (Rachel), Chuck, Christian (Liz), Jamie and Melody; five great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Turnbloom; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hartville Altercare and Summa Palliative Care Unit for their compassionate and loving care. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Akron Christian Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Akron Christian Reformed Church, 50 Marshall Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44303, please note on the memo line The Landing program. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019