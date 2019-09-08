Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Akron Christian Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. King


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. King Obituary
Charles W. King Charles King, 85, of Akron, passed away September 2, 2019. He was born November 11, 1933 in Akron to the late Jesse and Virgie King. Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Martha; sons Jack (Carol), Charles (Diana) and Gregory (Kelly) King; grandchildren Melanie (Joe), Matthew (Rachel), Chuck, Christian (Liz), Jamie and Melody; five great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Turnbloom; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hartville Altercare and Summa Palliative Care Unit for their compassionate and loving care. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Akron Christian Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Akron Christian Reformed Church, 50 Marshall Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44303, please note on the memo line The Landing program. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now