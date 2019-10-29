Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
The Memorial Chapel
135 Fir Hill
Akron, OH
Charles W. (Bill) McWilliams


1928 - 2019
Charles W. (Bill) McWilliams Obituary
Charles W. (Bill) McWilliams, 91, surrounded by his family, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Bill was born July 24, 1928 in Ashtabula, Ohio to parents, Anna and John A. McWilliams and raised in Masontown, Pa. After graduating from Waynesburg College, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Completing his tour, Bill earned his Master's in Chemistry from West Virginia University. Bill married his high school "crush", R. Eileen Metheney on June 11, 1955. Akron was their home since 1957. Bill was a member of The Chapel for nearly 50 years where he sang in the choir and was a longtime attendee of the Prime Time class. While an avid reader, his real passion, other than family, was sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and his beloved Buckeyes. As a chemist with the B.F. Goodrich Co. for 36 years, he retired in 1993. Bill was a devoted servant of the Lord and cherished the role of husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, his best friend and wife of 63 years, Eileen; and his brothers, Bob and Paul. He is survived by his brother, Tom; his son, Shaun (Kay); his daughter, Kerry (Michael) Kell; and grandchildren, Erin and Ian Kell. He will be lovingly remembered by ten nieces and nephews, their families and Mom's beloved feline companions, Gracie and Letti. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 1 at The Memorial Chapel, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH. Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 31 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH. The family would like to express a most sincere thank you to Jacque, Lauren, Janice and Denise from the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Visiting Nurse Service for their excellent care and compassion. We will miss you, Dad. Until we meet again,"O-H" To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneral homes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
