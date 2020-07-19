Charles W. "Chillie" Murchison, 97 years young, earned his heavenly wings on July 13, 2020. He was born to the union of Charlie W. and Annie Murchison on May 8, 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pa. After the passing of his father, his mother moved to Akron, Ohio and later remarried to Herman Colbert. To this union five siblings was added, Herman, Jr., Artell, Delores, Clyde, and Elroy Colbert who all preceded him in passing. He attended Akron Public Schools graduating from West High School. He was later reared by maternal grandmother Mary Nelson, staying close to his younger siblings after the passing of their mother. He joined New Hope Baptist Church and was baptized under the leadership of Rev. George McNab. He continued to be a faithful member until his health began to fail him a few years ago. Throughout the decline of his health, the church would visit him and encouraged his faith at the nursing home under the care of Rev. Dr. David Nelson. Uncle Chillie leaves to cherish his memories five neices and three nephews from Akron, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan. Plus a host of other cousins, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held July 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, there will only be graveside services. On-line condolences would be greatly appreciated. Rev. Dr. David Nelson will eulogize. BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PLEASE WEAR A MASK WHILE AT THE SERVICE. (Murray-Wellington Funeral Home 330-821-1393)







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store