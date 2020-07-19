1/1
Charles W. Murchison
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. "Chillie" Murchison, 97 years young, earned his heavenly wings on July 13, 2020. He was born to the union of Charlie W. and Annie Murchison on May 8, 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pa. After the passing of his father, his mother moved to Akron, Ohio and later remarried to Herman Colbert. To this union five siblings was added, Herman, Jr., Artell, Delores, Clyde, and Elroy Colbert who all preceded him in passing. He attended Akron Public Schools graduating from West High School. He was later reared by maternal grandmother Mary Nelson, staying close to his younger siblings after the passing of their mother. He joined New Hope Baptist Church and was baptized under the leadership of Rev. George McNab. He continued to be a faithful member until his health began to fail him a few years ago. Throughout the decline of his health, the church would visit him and encouraged his faith at the nursing home under the care of Rev. Dr. David Nelson. Uncle Chillie leaves to cherish his memories five neices and three nephews from Akron, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan. Plus a host of other cousins, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held July 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, there will only be graveside services. On-line condolences would be greatly appreciated. Rev. Dr. David Nelson will eulogize. BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PLEASE WEAR A MASK WHILE AT THE SERVICE. (Murray-Wellington Funeral Home 330-821-1393)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Wellington Funeral Home
706 N Webb Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 821-5650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved