Charles "Sonny" W. Ports Charles W. Ports, "Sonny", age 71, of Green, Ohio, died on September 17, 2019 at Akron General Hospital. He was born on September 25, 1947 in Akron, the son of the late Robert C. Ports and Helen L. Worrells. Sonny was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1966. Following high school and college, Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces and was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a proud Navy Corpsman. He worked and retired from Orthopaedic, Inc. in Akron, where he was an Orthopaedic Physicians Assistant. Sonny liked hunting, guns, and playing poker with his family. He loved picking on his grandkids, as his family was his greatest joy. Survivors include his loving wife, the former Beverly Flory, whom he married on July 2, 1966; his son, David (Tiffany) Ports; his grandchildren, Haley, Brook, Russell and Madison; and his great-grandson, Cohen. Also surviving are his three sisters, Vicky, Valerie and Karen. Other than his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Lynn Ports; and his brother, Jimmy Ewing. There will be military services at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019