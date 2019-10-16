|
Charles William Goodlet, 97, went to be with the Lord October 12, 2019. Born in Akron, Charles (Chuck) was a lifetime area resident. Chuck was a World War II Veteran and served in the U.S. Third Army under General George Patton. He landed in Normandy on Utah Beach in 1944. After returning from the war, he was employed by the US Postal Service for 40 years as a letter carrier. Chuck was a longtime member of Northwest Ave. Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder and Sunday school teacher and was a former Youth director and Deacon at Riverside Church of Christ. Chuck was an avid sports fan and followed all the Cleveland teams, especially the Cleveland Browns. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing baseball and was also on a bowling league for many years. He also was an accomplished ping pong player and was a champion in the Army. Chuck was a devoted husband and father and was a good-hearted, very kind man, who was an exemplary role model for his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary; and his brother, Carl; he is survived by his sons, Bill (Michelle), Jim; and his daughter, Diane; sister, Mabel Miller; grandchildren, Jamie, Nicole, Kimberly, Kristen, Katie, Jeff, Josh, Morgan, and Kylie; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Saturday, 11 a.m. at Northwest Ave. Church of Christ, 737 Northwest Ave., Tallmadge, with Pastor Scott Baker officiating. Burial with military honors at Crown Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorial donations may be made to Northwest Ave. Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019