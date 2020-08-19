1/1
Charles William Moyer
1939 - 2020
Charles William "Chuck" Moyer, age 81, of Kimbolton, and a long-time resident of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1939 to the late Charles R. and Helen Love Moyer. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and his former spouse, Cara Sue Peterson. He will be missed dearly by his children, James Moyer, Cammie (Joe) Stone, and Scott (Penny) Moyer; grandchildren, Joey, Alicia, Luke, Jimmy and Timmy; great-grandchildren, Kendrick, Sadie, Alyssa and Hunter; sisters, Marlita Sickles, Jenny Talbot and Dorothy (Art) Welfley; and all his "other children." Chuck loved his family above all else. Per Chuck's wishes, there will be no formal services, and cremation has taken place. To leave a message for Chuck's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
