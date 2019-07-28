|
Charles William Stokes Jr.
Charles William Stokes Jr., 39, of Akron, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2019. He was born in Akron on December 30, 1979. Charles was a wonderful father who lived his life for his children.
Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth and grandparents, Charlie and Gertrude Stokes. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Margaret; children, Christina, Cheyann, Antonio, and Michael Aki; father, Charles (Ruth) Stokes Sr.; mother, Colleen Stokes; sister, Michelle (Wayne) Burketh; in-laws; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4 to 6 followed by a 6 p.m. funeral service with Brother William Morgan officiating at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the family. Please see full obituary at www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019