Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles William Stokes


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles William Stokes Obituary
Charles William Stokes Jr.

Charles William Stokes Jr., 39, of Akron, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2019. He was born in Akron on December 30, 1979. Charles was a wonderful father who lived his life for his children.

Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth and grandparents, Charlie and Gertrude Stokes. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Margaret; children, Christina, Cheyann, Antonio, and Michael Aki; father, Charles (Ruth) Stokes Sr.; mother, Colleen Stokes; sister, Michelle (Wayne) Burketh; in-laws; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4 to 6 followed by a 6 p.m. funeral service with Brother William Morgan officiating at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the family. Please see full obituary at www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now