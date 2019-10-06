|
Charles "Chip" Wood Change of address -- Chip Wood, 72, has moved on. He passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 with his wife and best friend, Denise, by his side. He left this life as he lived it, on his own terms. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Leon and Ida Maud Wood; brother, Philip Wood; his sister, Carolyn Baker-Rosenshine; brother-in-law, Roger Baker; in-laws, Dewey and Cherie Mahrle and brother-in-law, Roy Mahrle. Chip is survived by his loving wife, Denise Mahrle Wood; son, Greg Wood; daughter, Sarah (Jeremiah) Isley; grandchildren, Xavier, Cooper, Violet and Emma; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends. Chip grew up in Akron and attended Buchtel High School. He enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War, proudly serving his country (1966 to 1969). He completed two tours; on the USS Canberra and as a Seabee in the Mobile Construction Battalion 71. He fondly remembered his buddies and life guarding and surfing off the shores of Vietnam. He was employed by Continental General Tire's Test Center, where he worked for many years until he retired in 2005. Chip shared a love for animals and the beauty of nature with his wife Denise. He felt a kinship to the majestic eagles and hawks soaring through the sky; saw the details in rocks and was forever gazing at the moon. He was a potter with an artist's soul. Everyone treasured his hand-crafted mugs and knowing they'd been "Mugged by Chip". He enjoyed kayaking, often as the eldest member of the Burning River Barbarians (BRB). He rejoiced in "going for a float," beer in hand, sun on his face, basking in the day's warmth. He shared many adventures with his children. They were his pride and joy, but what truly completed his life were his grandchildren. Chip was our rock, a man you could count on, a legendary coach and mentor, and our beloved "Paha". He left his mark on our hearts. We are all better for having known him. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gilligan, Allison Martin, and the staff at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center for their excellent care and support during his illness. Additional thanks go out to his Cleveland Clinic Hospice team, especially Kellie and Holly for their care, compassion and friendship. Please join us for a casual gathering to celebrate Chip's life on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sheraton Suites, Cuyahoga Falls. Share memories, music and a toast at 7:00 p.m. A private burial will take place at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) or ().
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019