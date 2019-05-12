Resources More Obituaries for Charles Young Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Young

Obituary Flowers Charles Young



Good Friday April 19, 2019, God called Charles Young from his labor to rest.



Charles Young was born to Jake and Martha Young in Clayton, AL on August 1, 1935 and relocated to Akron, OH in 1945. In 1952, he met and married Ruth Autry. From this union 3 children were born, Vickie, Larry and Carolyn. He was baptized and dedicated his life to the Lord at St. John CME Church. He worked at Bellows Funeral Home, followed by Akron General Tire & Rubber Company where he worked 25 years until retiring and at Malco Products. In 2000, Charles and Ruth relocated to Moreno Valley, CA to be closer to their children. In 2005, the family relocated to Houston, TX.



Charles was proceeded in death by his parents Jake and Martha Young; siblings Joseph Young, Henry Young (Verdia), and Fannie Pearson (Owensby); and son, Larry Young. Charles leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 67 years, Ruth Young; sister-in-law Martha Jean Cooper; daughters Vickie Young-Weatherspoon (Edwin), Carolyn Young; daughter-in-law April Washington; grandchildren Kendra Pierce-Glaspie (Patrick), Lawrence Jamal Young and Autumn Washington; great-grandchildren Xavier Downing, Isaac Downing, Zachariah Downing, and Patrick Glaspie, Jr.; God-daughter Frances Venegas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries