Charlie Ed. Glenn Obituary
Charlie Ed Glenn

Our beloved Charlie Ed Glenn, at the blessed age of 88, of Akron Ohio, departed for his heavenly home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born February 28, 1931 in Brooksville, Mississippi and moved to Akron, Ohio in 1957.

He began his career as a tire builder at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where he served for over 40 dedicated years. Charlie enjoyed gardening, and was a sports enthusiast, rooting for the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He also enjoyed horse racing and game shows.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Cherry Lou Glenn, his five children: Charles Glenn, Eric (Angela) Glenn, Zenele (Vince) Lester, Walter (Kristin) Glenn, Craig Glenn; ten grandchildren: his brother, R.B. Glenn of Brooksville, MS; sisters, Margie Hankins and Lynn Robinson both of Detroit, Mich.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Homegoing service will be held at Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Avenue, Akron Ohio 44306 at 12 p.m., where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 891 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019
