Charlie Mae Jones was born in Gasden, Ala. on February 24, 1944 the third child born to Charles Sr. and Mary Beverly (Vinson). On July 18, 2019, she was called to her home of eternal rest at the blessed age of 75



She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Columbus and Adell Vinson; son, Tyron Jones; great granddaughter, Jada Jones; brothers, Charles Beverly Jr. and Samuel Vinson; sisters, Adell Ward, Dorothy Fisher and Effie Beverly.



To cherish her memory she leaves, children, Henry (Tina), Michael and Larissa Jones and Carla Baldwin; eight grandchildren (including grandson, John Jones); four great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Woodard, Annette (David) McGhee, Jeanette Watson, Saundra Vinson, Mary Jo, Charlene and Charlette Beverly; brothers, Phillip Hughes and Willie Fred Beverly; four aunts, Audrey Vinson, Stella, Mable and Betty Beverly; nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, Michelle Lute and Tilisa Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service, Pastor Derwood Lockett officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home. (Rhoden Memorial Home, 330-724-1201) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019