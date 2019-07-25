Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Mae Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Mae Jones


1944 - 2019
Send Flowers
Charlie Mae Jones Obituary
Charlie Mae Jones was born in Gasden, Ala. on February 24, 1944 the third child born to Charles Sr. and Mary Beverly (Vinson). On July 18, 2019, she was called to her home of eternal rest at the blessed age of 75

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Columbus and Adell Vinson; son, Tyron Jones; great granddaughter, Jada Jones; brothers, Charles Beverly Jr. and Samuel Vinson; sisters, Adell Ward, Dorothy Fisher and Effie Beverly.

To cherish her memory she leaves, children, Henry (Tina), Michael and Larissa Jones and Carla Baldwin; eight grandchildren (including grandson, John Jones); four great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Woodard, Annette (David) McGhee, Jeanette Watson, Saundra Vinson, Mary Jo, Charlene and Charlette Beverly; brothers, Phillip Hughes and Willie Fred Beverly; four aunts, Audrey Vinson, Stella, Mable and Betty Beverly; nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, Michelle Lute and Tilisa Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service, Pastor Derwood Lockett officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home. (Rhoden Memorial Home, 330-724-1201)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.