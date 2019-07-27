|
Charlie Mae Jones
Charlie Mae Jones was born in Gasden, Ala. on February 24, 1944, and on July 18, 2019 she was called to her home of eternal rest at the blessed age of 75.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Derwood Lockett officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 27, 2019