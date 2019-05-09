Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Charlotte A. Battle

Charlotte A. Battle

Charlotte Battle, age 78, passed away at her home on Monday, May 6, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Friends and family are welcome to visit on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Columbiana Cemetery in Columbiana, Ohio. A full obituary will appear in Saturday's newspaper.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 9, 2019
