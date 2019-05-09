|
|
Charlotte A. Battle
Charlotte Battle, age 78, passed away at her home on Monday, May 6, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Friends and family are welcome to visit on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Columbiana Cemetery in Columbiana, Ohio. A full obituary will appear in Saturday's newspaper.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 9, 2019