|
|
STOW -- Charlotte A. Groggs was born April 19, 1942 in Wolf Summit, WV. She passed away peacefully February 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Charlotte was originally from Clarksburg, WV and graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1960. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Ted, in Buckhannon, WV. After dating four years, they were married at the "Little White Wedding Chapel" in Las Vegas. They began their married life together in southern California, where their son Edward was born in 1965. In 1968, their daughter Shelley was born there as well. They returned to Ohio in 1970 and eventually settled in Stow, where they resided for 46 years. Charlotte and Ted were married 54 years before they were separated by Ted's death in December of 2018. Now, they are forever young and together again, exactly where they both always wanted to be. Charlotte was an ever devoted Christian and loved the Lord every second of her life, never faltering and ever faithful. She was a longtime member of the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in Cuyahoga Falls. She enjoyed her work with Women's Ministries and the "50 and over" group meetings that she and Ted participated in for several years. She loved shopping at every opportunity and crafting in her spare time. She was preceded in death by her beloved Ted; her parents, Vinton and Hazel Myers (Thompson); her brother, Rusty (Sandy) Myers and her brother, Richard Myers. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Edward (Joyce) Groggs of Cuyahoga Falls and her daughter and son-in-law, Shelley (Joe) Lahtonen of Tallmadge. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Shenise of Mogadore, Jacob (Fayth) Lahtonen of Tallmadge, and Sarah, Matthew, Susan, Michael and Nathan Groggs of Cuyahoga Falls. Charlotte also has one great-granddaughter, Lillie, and another great granddaughter on the way. She is also survived by her stepfather, Bill Thompson. Calling hours will be Friday, February 14th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, followed by a short service at 7 p.m. Graveside moments will be on Saturday, February 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow, for those that would like to attend. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2020