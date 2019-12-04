|
Charlotte E. Fisher, 84, passed away November 30, 2019. She was a lifelong Tallmadge resident and devoted much of her life to helping others through People Serving People. Charlotte enjoyed sewing, working in her yard, being an Indians fan, and spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill and son, Jim, she will be sadly missed by daughter, Chris Fisher Hill; daughter in-law, Kelli Fisher; grandchildren, Michael, Justin, Mackenzie and Kyrsten Fisher, Andrew, Alex and Aryn Hill; three great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron, Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019