Charlotte F. Fowler
Charlotte F. Fowler, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020. Charlotte was born in Akron and lived in Springfield Township. She graduated from Stow High School and enjoyed watching all kinds of sports. Preceded in death by her husband, Alan Fowler; parents, Ruth and Ray and brother, Willard. Charlotte is survived by her sons, Alan (Mary), Donald (Jo) and Michael; daughter, Kelly (James) Craig; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenny and Paul Maughan and sister, Blanche Lucart. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. A funeral service will be Thursday at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing protocols will be followed. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
