Charlotte Henninger
) Charlotte "Flo" O. Henninger, 103, of Rittman, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home. Private services will be held at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel. Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Charlotte was born July 7, 1917 in Amherst, PA to Benjamin and Edith Miller Long. She married William A. Henninger Jr. on March 5, 1948. He passed away July 18, 2013. Charlotte enjoyed reading, crocheting, and tending to her flowers and garden. She devoted her life to her husband and family and looked forward to the day she would be reunited with her husband, Bill. Charlotte will be deeply missed by her children Sharon (Dale) Csuhta of Wadsworth and William A. Henninger III of Green; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and her special friends Julie Carr and Esther Drotleff. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, daughters Judith Johns and Dulcy Householder, and daughter-in-law Jenny Henninger.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
