Charlotte Jean Moran 75, passed away at Stow Glen nursing home on Friday August 28, 2020. Charlotte was born January 10, 1945 and was a cashier for 25 years. She loved her interactions with her customers that she thought of as family. She later became a nanny to several children when hers were grown. She had so much love and care for everyone. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Amanda Francis Moran and her nephew Dylan. She is survived by brother, Tex Moran; sons, Scott (Jeff) Lowe, and Keith (Stephanie) Lowe; daughter, Tammy Kirchner; grandchildren, Aidan, Dylan, Nathan, Drew, Ryan and nephew, Joseph life long friend to Juanita and so many others. Family will be celebrating her life with a private ceremony. Those wishing to honor her memory please donate to a Diabetic foundation. Charlotte is remembered for always being there when she was needed and placed her friends and family at the top of her priorities. She will be loved and missed by many.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store