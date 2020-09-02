1/
Charlotte Jean Moran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Jean Moran 75, passed away at Stow Glen nursing home on Friday August 28, 2020. Charlotte was born January 10, 1945 and was a cashier for 25 years. She loved her interactions with her customers that she thought of as family. She later became a nanny to several children when hers were grown. She had so much love and care for everyone. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Amanda Francis Moran and her nephew Dylan. She is survived by brother, Tex Moran; sons, Scott (Jeff) Lowe, and Keith (Stephanie) Lowe; daughter, Tammy Kirchner; grandchildren, Aidan, Dylan, Nathan, Drew, Ryan and nephew, Joseph life long friend to Juanita and so many others. Family will be celebrating her life with a private ceremony. Those wishing to honor her memory please donate to a Diabetic foundation. Charlotte is remembered for always being there when she was needed and placed her friends and family at the top of her priorities. She will be loved and missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved