Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Charlotte M. Longenecker-Welever

Charlotte M. Longenecker-Welever Obituary
Charlotte M. Longenecker-Welever

WADSWORTH -- Charlotte M. Longenecker- Welever, 94, passed away May 5, 2019. Born August 28, 1924, in Akron, Ohio to the late Ledford and Kathleen McElwee.

She graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1942 and lived most of her life in Wadsworth. She worked for Bearfoot Sole Company as the president's secretary for over 25 years.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Danny) Greene of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Bruce (Sandra) Longenecker of Twinsburg, Ohio; grandsons, Tom (Misty) Longenecker, Aaron Welch of Wadsworth and Chase Longenecker of Twinsburg; great granddaughters, Abby and Emily Longenecker of Wadsworth.

Family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St. Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral Services will conducted at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Hilliard Rospert

330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 7, 2019
