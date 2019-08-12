Home

Charlotte M. Merzweiler

Charlotte M. (McKitrick) Merzweiler Charlotte M. (McKitrick) Merzweiler passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 at the age of 85. She was preceded by death by loving husband of 34 years, John A. Merzweiler, son, Gary Wynne, daughter, Kimberly (Wynne) Brodie, and by sister, Joyce (Pari) on 8/8/19. She is survived by daughter, Stephanie (Rick) Bretz, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Charlotte was a native of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and Akron School for Practical Nursing. She leaves memories of love, caring, and joy to many. A private family memorial service is to come at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
