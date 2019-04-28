Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Rae Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Rae Anderson Obituary
Charlotte Rae Anderson

Charlotte Rae Anderson, age 68, of Kent, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home.

Charlotte was born July 4, 1950 in Barberton, to Raymond and Esther (Bauer) Werstler. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Kent.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil Anderson of Kent; sons, Jonathan (Meghan) Anderson and Cecil J. (Lindsay) Anderson both of Kent; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jonathan Jr., Drew, Grace, CJ, Gwen, Luke, Mia, Rocco and Gabriella Anderson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Anderson; parents, Raymond and Esther (Bauer) Werstler; special niece, Adella "Cookie" Jefferys.

Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to , 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406. Bissler & Sons Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now