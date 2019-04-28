|
Charlotte Rae Anderson
Charlotte Rae Anderson, age 68, of Kent, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home.
Charlotte was born July 4, 1950 in Barberton, to Raymond and Esther (Bauer) Werstler. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Kent.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil Anderson of Kent; sons, Jonathan (Meghan) Anderson and Cecil J. (Lindsay) Anderson both of Kent; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jonathan Jr., Drew, Grace, CJ, Gwen, Luke, Mia, Rocco and Gabriella Anderson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Anderson; parents, Raymond and Esther (Bauer) Werstler; special niece, Adella "Cookie" Jefferys.
Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to , 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406. Bissler & Sons Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019