) Charlotte Roberta Palmer, age 67 of Akron, Ohio, passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1951 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the Robert Coy and Violet (nee Chapman) Coy Smith. Charlotte is survived by her sons, Mitchell and Robert Preston, both of Indiana. Charlotte also leaves her daughter, Teresa Palmer of Akron. Charlotte is survived by her father and step-mother, Robert and Eleanor Coy and her mother Violet Smith. She also leaves her siblings, Dan, Terry, Steve, Scott, Rob, Jed, Patricia, Karen, and Ginny. Charlotte leaves a host of nieces and nephews, as well as, special nieces Robin and Viki, who were very attentive to her. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Emil Palmer; and her siblings, Darlene, Sharon, and Rick. Charlotte's greatest joy came from spending time with her granddaughters, Savannah and Coral Eshelman. She enjoyed tending to her home and yard, for which she had won numerous "Keep Akron Beautiful" awards. Charlotte also enjoyed traveling to Florida a couple of times a year to visit family. Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 p.m., where family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Following services, Charlotte will be cremated and she will be placed at Edinburg Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019