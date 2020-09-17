) Charlotte Saffles (Singleton), of Copley, Ohio, was born September 6, 1935 and passed peacefully September 14, 2020. She was the daughter of William and Doris Singleton and sister to Mabel Rosier. She had fou4 children: Robert (Rachelle) Saffles, Sharon Lingo, Diane (David) Bacon, and Joyce (Richard) Parson; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. for 20 years and then lived out her life dreams of taking care of dogs and cats. Dementia takes away the mind but the love is still there, deep in the heart. Her wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services at this time. A special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Glenwood Care Center for the compassionate care they provided.