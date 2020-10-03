1/1
Charlotte Shaffer
1956 - 2020
) Charlotte Shaffer (Matheny), 64, of Wadsworth, OH, died at her home on September 29, 2020. At her request, no formal service will be held. Family will be having a private ceremony. Charlotte was born in Medina, Ohio on April 28th, 1956 to Richard James Matheny and Elaine Mae Matheny. Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, reading, hiking, gardening and baking for her family every Christmas. Charlotte was preceded in death by her father Richard James Matheny and her grandson Tristan James Kinzel. She is survived by her husband, Fred Shaffer Jr., her mother, Elaine Matheny, daughters, Lisa Kelly, Traci Stracher, Mande Fury, Autumn Shaffer and son, Fred Shaffer III. Charlotte is also survived by her brothers, Jim Matheny, Darold Matheny, Dave Matheny and sister Karen Spinelli as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
