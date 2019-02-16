|
Charlotte Shuff
Charlotte Shuff, 99, died January 10, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, with Rev. Jean Hansen officiating. Private inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to and immediately following the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 W. Market St., Akron 44333 or to the Great Trail Council, Boys Scouts of America (Troop 390 at the Church), 4500 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
