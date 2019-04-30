Charlotte Spitali



Charlotte A. Spitali, 72, of Tallmadge, passed away on April 27th. Born in Akron to the late Steve and Dessie Shimko. Charlotte was a graduate of Ellet High School Class of '64 and a member of the Ellet Alumni. In 1965 she married Charles Spitali and raised their three children in North Hill on Dayton Street.



Charlotte worked as a phlebotomist at Barberton Citizen's Hospital and later retired from Children's Hospital. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew's Church where she volunteered often and was a member of the St. Matthew CCW.



Charlotte had a love like Jesus, an unconditional love that touched every person that crossed her path. If Charlotte learned that someone was struggling, she found a way to help. Charlotte held her family and friends close to her heart, especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking and planning gatherings for the Ellet Hotties, St. Martha friends, Hill-Shimko family reunions and the Dayton Street block parties.



Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and brother-in-law, Donnie Bixler. Her survivors include daughters, Michelle (Joseph) Breiding, Annie (Steve Deitrick) Spitali; son, Vincent (Lisa) Spitali; sister, Sherry Bixler; sister-in-law, Phyllis Sinnott; grandchildren, Nina, Ellie, Gia, Kate, Brooke, Claire, Ben, Jackson, Georgia, Carter and Chase.



Nana, we will miss your text messages that say "Bella Luna!", but now we can look directly at the moon and think of each other. We love you to the moon and back.



Calling hours will be TONIGHT, April 30th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 Noon at St. Matthew Catholic Church. THERE WILL BE NO PROCESSION PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.



