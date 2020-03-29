|
NORTON -- Charlotte Suder, 80, Ohio, entered into heaven on March 27, 2020. She loved her family, country music, a good cup of coffee, collecting bears, and chatting with friends and family. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Roy; son, Ken and Allison; daughter, Helen; grandchildren, Melissa, Jennifer, Joshua, & Marylynn; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Isaac, Aidan, and Connor. Due to the current situations all services will be private for the family. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020