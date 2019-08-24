|
|
Charlotte Twitty Charlotte Twitty, 93, passed from this life on August 21, 2019. Charlotte was a very devoted Christian. She walked the walk of a good Christian every day of her life. She was also a very loyal and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her love extended to all that she met. Preceded in death by her husband, George Twitty, Sr.; daughter, Aquanita Twitty Edingburgh; and sons, Richard and George Twitty; Charlotte will be lovingly remembered by her adoring daughter, Knutokie and son-in-law, Gregory Holmes; sisters-in-law, Lenore Twitty and Ella Twitty; son-in-law, Eugene (Jackie) Edingburgh; grandchildren, David (Angela) Hammond, Kevin (Jamie) Chavanne, Larese (Tom) O'Neil, Kimberly Moses, Ricky Edingburgh, Danielle Holmes, Richard Twitty, Joyce (Ernest) Washington, Shellaree Twitty, Shetoria (Richard) Bell, Billy (Tiffany) Campbell; twenty-two great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; special nieces, Francis Ladd and Edee Broddus; sisters of the heart, Mangia Holmes and Geneva Ervine; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A special thanks to the angels at Wyant Woods Nursing Facility, Daysha Curry, Sylvia Collins and Tiunte Lewis (Miss T). Services will be held 1:45 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273, with Minister Jeanette Twitty officiating.. There are no calling hours. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 24, 2019