Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Resources
Charlotte Virginia Edwards


1946 - 2020
Charlotte Virginia Edwards Obituary
) Charlotte Virginia Edwards, age 73, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1946, the daughter of L.B. and Anna Lee West Cross. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Edwards; father, L.B. Cross; and sister, Delphie Brunner. Left to cherish Charlotte's legacy are her son, Kevin (Tracie); grandchildren, Kaylei (Brett) and Kody (Taylor); great-grandchildren, Caden, Lakeland, Callie and Ryland; mother, Anna; and sister, Judy Gibbons; many nieces, nephews and friends. Charlotte's church family at Faith Bible Fellowship was her world, and she strengthened her relationship with God through singing in the church choir. She loved to cook and bake, and everyone loved her for it! A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, January 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until the start of the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
