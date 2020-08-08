1/1
CHERIANNE H. MEASURES
Cherianne H. Measures (Hetrick) Cherianne H. Measures, age 49, Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls, OH 44023. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Cherianne AT THE CHURCH TUESDAY, 2 to 6 P.M. (Masks required, and social distancing will be observed.) For live stream service information, online obituary, guestbook and donations visit our website at www.DeJohnCares.com. Arrangements by THE DeJOHN FUNERAL HOME & CELEBRATION CENTER OF CHESTERLAND.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
