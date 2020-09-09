) Cherie McClain, 60, of Green passed away September 6, 2020. She was born December 2, 1959 in Akron to the late Fred and Elaine Dickon. Cherie is a 1978 graduate of Green High School and she completed her RN, BSN, and MSN at the Akron City Hospital Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing, Walsh University, and The University of Phoenix. Cherie spent her life as a dedicated nurse, retiring from the VA in 2019. She cared for her patients and coworkers alike and she would always take action for the needs of others. Cherie was a talented musician from singing in a 50's & 60's Rock and Roll band in her twenties and thirties, to hosting karaoke parties in her living room and learning to play the piano at 54 years old. She was creative and artistic with handmade gifts for friends and family, crafting with her grandchildren, and a love of renovating and decorating her home (and her children's homes). She was adventurous and was always planning the next family vacation or girls' trip or her annual, hilariously fun, over-the-top Halloween Party. Becoming a grandma was truly the most important and fulfilling job for Cherie. Her two grandchildren had their own bedroom at her house complete with plenty of games and toys and even bunk beds! She loved spending as much time (and money) as possible with her grandkids. Cherie was selfless and generous with the love that she gave to others, especially those she considered her friends and family. Her positive energy and support would put those around her at ease and her ability to overcome adversity will remain an inspiration for all who knew her. Besides her parents, Cherie was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Dickon. She is survived by her son, Jeremy McClain; daughter, Melissa (Scott Teaford) McClain; grandchildren, Brie and Cameron; brothers, Bruce (Ann) and Jeffrey (Connie) Dickon; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Stow Presbyterian Church, 4150 Fishcreek Road, Stow, Ohio. 44224 with Rev. Robert Stanley officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. Inurnment will be at a later date at East Liberty Cemetery. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
where you can also find a link to the live stream of the service. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com