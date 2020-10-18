1/1
Cherri L. George
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cherri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherri L. George, 61, of Stow, passed away on October 13, 2020. Cherri was a loving mother and grandmother with a warm and caring personality. She made friends wherever she went with her goofy sense of humor and positive attitude. She was an avid videogamer, loved playing Bingo and scratchoffs, and enjoyed nature when she had the chance. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jeanette Smith and siblings, Paula Bosley, Nancy Sears, and Gary Sears. Cherri will be dearly missed by her children, Jennifer (Paul) Cernava, Stephanie (Michael) Steele, and Philip George; siblings, Charlotte Wilkes, Cathy (Kenny) Wyckoff, Robin Kuhns, and Paul Smith; grandson, U.S. Navy Seaman Anthony Musci; many nieces, nephews, grand-dogs, and her circle of friends at Stow Kent Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved