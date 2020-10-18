Cherri L. George, 61, of Stow, passed away on October 13, 2020. Cherri was a loving mother and grandmother with a warm and caring personality. She made friends wherever she went with her goofy sense of humor and positive attitude. She was an avid videogamer, loved playing Bingo and scratchoffs, and enjoyed nature when she had the chance. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jeanette Smith and siblings, Paula Bosley, Nancy Sears, and Gary Sears. Cherri will be dearly missed by her children, Jennifer (Paul) Cernava, Stephanie (Michael) Steele, and Philip George; siblings, Charlotte Wilkes, Cathy (Kenny) Wyckoff, Robin Kuhns, and Paul Smith; grandson, U.S. Navy Seaman Anthony Musci; many nieces, nephews, grand-dogs, and her circle of friends at Stow Kent Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
