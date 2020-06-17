Cherrie Williams
1929 - 2020
Cherrie Williams, born August 1, 1929 to Zachary and Carrie Lee Walker, made her transition on June 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Southern Pines, NC, Cherrie married and moved to Akron in the late 1950's and became a permanent resident of this community, retiring from the City of Akron with over 35 years of service. She loved the Lord, her family and her companion dog, Foxy. Left to cherish wonderful memories is her only child, G Felicia Miller; grandchildren, Stephani Williams and Sheldon Miller; great-grandson, London Williams; and a host of other family and friends. The family will have a private celebration of life on Cherrie's birthday. Condolences may be sent to 281 N. Pershing Ave., Akron, OH 44313.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
