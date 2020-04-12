|
) Cheryl A. Cormany (nee: Voelker) of Barberton, age 55, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1964 to the late Jim and Fay Voelker. Cheryl was a devoted employee for over 28 years at Barberton Giant Eagle, where she became a beloved member of the community and developed many lifelong friendships. She was an avid fan of small screen classics such as Murder She Wrote and M.A.S.H. Another pastime of hers was reading books by Janet Evanovich and James Patterson. One of her passions was baking for her friends and the people she cherished the most, her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Daryl; children, Corey (Mariah), Chelsea, and Lee; grandson, Isaac; siblings, Jim (Joan), Cathy, John, Chris (Bob); and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeastern Ohio. Arrangements by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020