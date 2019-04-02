Home

Cheryl A. Kish-Schutte

Cheryl A. Kish-Schutte Obituary
Cheryl A. Kish-Schutte (Weekley)

Cheryl A. Kish-Schutte, 66, passed away March 31, 2019. She was born in Akron on July 27, 1952 to the late Frank and June (Braybon) Weekley and was a 1970 East High School graduate. She was also a special needs caregiver for 14 years. Cheryl was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who had a heart of gold.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Brian (June), Tara (Matt), Sammie and Michael; seven grandchildren; siblings, Dennis, Mark (Jeannie), Kathy and Peggy.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with a funeral ceremony immediately following at 7 p.m.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
