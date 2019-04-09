|
Cheryl A. Lenarz-Jones
Cheryl A. Lenarz-Jones, 66, was the beloved wife of Bruce; sister of Sandra Morini, Karen Kniffin; daughter of the late Kenneth and Patricia Ann (nee Roth) Lenarz. Friends may call Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. at Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Road, N. Ridgeville. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions are suggested to Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2019