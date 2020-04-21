|
|
Our dear daughter and sister, Cheryl Ann was laid to rest at Keter Torah Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 12, 2020. She passed away of Brain Cancer and fought bravely for almost 18 months. Cheryl was laid to rest next to her dear father, Robert Ethan Horvitz (deceased 2006) and brother Michael (deceased 1989). She is survived by her mother, Sonia Horvitz; brother, Larry, his wife Olga, and their children, Ariel, Noa, and Adena and extended family. We would like to thank family and friends for their outpouring of kindness and support throughout the challenges Cheryl faced during her illness. Please consider making a donation supporting "Glioblastoma research" in Cheryl Horvitz's memory to: to: https://donate.weizmann-usa.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020