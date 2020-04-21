Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Horvitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Horvitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Ann Horvitz Obituary
Our dear daughter and sister, Cheryl Ann was laid to rest at Keter Torah Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 12, 2020. She passed away of Brain Cancer and fought bravely for almost 18 months. Cheryl was laid to rest next to her dear father, Robert Ethan Horvitz (deceased 2006) and brother Michael (deceased 1989). She is survived by her mother, Sonia Horvitz; brother, Larry, his wife Olga, and their children, Ariel, Noa, and Adena and extended family. We would like to thank family and friends for their outpouring of kindness and support throughout the challenges Cheryl faced during her illness. Please consider making a donation supporting "Glioblastoma research" in Cheryl Horvitz's memory to: to: https://donate.weizmann-usa.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -