Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
Cheryl Ann Shega

Cheryl Ann Shega Obituary
Cheryl Ann Shega, age 56, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on November 14, 2019 after a long battle with liver disease. She was courageous and strong until the very end. A resident of Akron, she is survived by her beloved partner of 16 years, Kelly M. Stacey, Esq.; her dog, Sadie; her sister-in-law, lovingly known as SI, Carla M. Stacey (Nora Johnson); dear friend, Toot, and extended family Bunde Roebuck and Jeff Smith, and Nancy and John Scyoc. She was employed at Magic City Lanes as a bartender for 2 years, and then as a manager of the Sokol Club in Barberton for 10 years. She was currently employed at City Yellow Cab as a medical transport driver. She loved going to concerts and to picnics, traveling and spending time with her family. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Cleveland Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit for their constant attentiveness and care for Cheryl, as well as to her devoted physicians, Dr. Aanchal Kapoor and Dr. Christina Lindenmeyer for their extraordinary efforts, advocacy, and unselfish support for both Cheryl and her partner. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
