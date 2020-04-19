|
) Cheryl Anne Jones (McDonald), known to her family as Bema, peacefully passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Born April 24, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to Glenn McDonald and Marie McDonald (McCauley), Cheryl attended The Ohio State University before marrying the love of her life, Bradley Ross Jones, in December of 1957. Married for 61 years, together they raised their three children, daughter Julie and sons Jeffery and Bryan. Cheryl loved all things family and cherished her most important roles as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The heart of the family, Cheryl effortlessly hosted holiday events, including Christmas, annual clambakes, and family vacations. She always made time to celebrate old traditions, create new ones, and make every person in the family feel special. Cheryl is survived by her three children, Julie (Dave) Henneman, Jeffery (Laurie) Jones, Bryan (Karen) Jones; her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Carol McDonald; her grandchildren, Shannon (Rafe), Seth (Cathy), Cameron (Fawn), Kalie (Anthony), Alex (MacKenzie), Michael, Makynna (Teague), Corey, Tyler, Krista; great grandchildren, Tori, Bella, Jaycee, Nova, Canon, Savannah, Adrian, Asher, Nash, Dylan, Brecken and Myles. Per her wishes, a private ceremony will take place. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020