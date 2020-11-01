1/2
Cheryl Beth Bartoe
Cheryl Beth Bartoe (Falb), age 60, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Cheryl was a lifetime resident of Summit County. She never met a stranger and could befriend anyone. Cheryl was an avid animal lover and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Flora Falb of Norton; cousin, Craig Hughes and best friend Madilyn Baughman. She is survived by her two daughters, Emily (Zachary) Oyler and Rachel Estep; brother, James Falb; cousin, Jackie Hughes; aunts, Vivien Hughes, Alice Bocko and Joanne Falb. A small family service will held at Copley Cemetery. In order to keep family and friends safe during this uncertain time, a celebration of life will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. Emily Oyler can be contacted for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cheryl's name, to Multiple Breed Pet Rescue, 37305 Royalton Rd., Grafton, OH. 44044. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
